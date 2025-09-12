Lankaran signs Canadian guard Ankit Chaudhary

“Lankaran” has added another foreign player to its roster.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that Canadian basketball player Ankit Chaudhary will continue his career with the regional team.

A contract has been signed with the 24-year-old player. The guard previously played for the “Brampton Honey Badgers” in his home country.

“Lankaran” has previously strengthened its roster with Aydin Ibrahimov, Azar Azimov, Parviz Mirzayev, Rasheed Dyson, Theron Montgomery, and Nmeso Nne Bedum.

Idman.biz