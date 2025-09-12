12 September 2025
EN

Lankaran signs Canadian guard Ankit Chaudhary

Basketball
News
12 September 2025 13:59
12
Lankaran signs Canadian guard Ankit Chaudhary

“Lankaran” has added another foreign player to its roster.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that Canadian basketball player Ankit Chaudhary will continue his career with the regional team.

A contract has been signed with the 24-year-old player. The guard previously played for the “Brampton Honey Badgers” in his home country.

“Lankaran” has previously strengthened its roster with Aydin Ibrahimov, Azar Azimov, Parviz Mirzayev, Rasheed Dyson, Theron Montgomery, and Nmeso Nne Bedum.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ordu signs Nigerian-American basketball player Abayomi Iyiola
18:02
Basketball

Ordu signs Nigerian-American basketball player Abayomi Iyiola

Club confirms latest foreign addition to strengthen team roster
Shaki signs third foreign player Thailand Crawford
13:14
Basketball

Shaki signs third foreign player Thailand Crawford

27-year-old American forward with experience in the Irish championship joins the team
Azerbaijani coach Ilham Agayev accepted into international coaching course in Hungary
11 September 17:43
Basketball

Azerbaijani coach Ilham Agayev accepted into international coaching course in Hungary

U-13 League mentor to gain global experience and boost national basketball development
NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer
11 September 12:12
Basketball

NBA launches investigation into alleged salary-cap circumvention by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Commissioner Adam Silver affirms broad powers to discipline if wrongdoing is confirmed
Sarhadchi signs new basketball player
10 September 16:27
Basketball

Sarhadchi signs new basketball player

Ali Hasanov joins the team on a season-long deal
Guba signs American forward Alonzo Range Jr
10 September 14:59
Basketball

Guba signs American forward Alonzo Range Jr

The 1998-born player joins the team ahead of the pre-season training camp in Baku

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand