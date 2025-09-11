Azerbaijani coach Ilham Agayev accepted into international coaching course in Hungary

Ilham Agayev, a coach active in the U-13 league of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation, has been accepted into the International Coaching Course (ICC) at the University of Sports Sciences in Hungary.

The program is implemented with the support of the International Olympic Committee’s “Olympic Solidarity” initiative, Idman.biz reports.

During the eight-week course, Ilham Agayev will gain international experience and contribute to the development of basketball in Azerbaijan.

Some time ago, Laman Ibrahimova became the first Azerbaijani coach to be accepted into the same course. Both coaches will now represent Azerbaijan together on the international stage.

Idman.biz