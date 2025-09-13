Azerbaijan set for debut in 3x3 Women’s World Series final stage

Today, the final stage of the 3x3 Women’s World Series in basketball will begin.

The Azerbaijani national team will participate in the decisive stage for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

In the stage taking place in Shanghai, our team will compete in Group B. Our players will face Canada and the Netherlands U-25 national teams, as well as Romania’s Rapid club.

Women’s World Series

Final Stage

September 13

11:25 — Canada vs. Azerbaijan

13:25 — Azerbaijan vs. Netherlands U-25

16:55 — Rapid vs. Azerbaijan

The group winners will advance to the semifinals, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in the quarterfinals. The final stage will conclude tomorrow.

Idman.biz