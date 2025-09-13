13 September 2025
WATCH: Turkish President calls national team advancing to EuroBasket final

Basketball
News
13 September 2025 13:24
47
WATCH: Turkish President calls national team advancing to EuroBasket final

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the national basketball team that advanced to the EuroBasket final.

Idman.biz, citing the Turkish media, reports that the president expressed his great joy over the team’s success.

In the phone conversation shared on social media, Erdogan wished the team success in the final match: “I am truly very happy. I send my regards to all my athlete brothers, especially Hidayat (referring to Hidayat Turkoglu, head of the Turkish Basketball National Team). Congratulations.”

The national team players, in turn, expressed their gratitude to the Turkish president.

Turkiye defeated the Greek national team 94-68, reaching the final for the first time in 24 years. The Crescent-Stars will face Germany in tomorrow’s final.

Idman.biz

