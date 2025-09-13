Erhan Toker: "The Turkish national team has shown that it can become the European champion"

Turkiye's basketball national team has shown that it can become the champion of the European Championship held in Latvia.

Erhan Toker, head coach of the "Absheron Lions" club, spoke about this to the club's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The Turkish coach talked about his country's team qualifying for the tournament final: "I am very proud. They played beautifully in the semifinal against Greece. I also congratulate the coaching staff. I have worked with some of the players there. Mostly with Kenan Sipahi and Cedi Osman, we worked together for a long time in the youth national teams. I also crossed paths with Alperen Sengun when he was 15, but that was very brief. There is one very important point. Four players of this team were trained at 'Banvit'. Three of them play significant roles in the main squad. I am very sorry that we lost such a club."

Toker also spoke about Turkiye's chances in the final: "Turkey has shown that it can become the champion. Germany is also a very strong team offensively. In the semifinal, they played well in terms of defensive planning. I hope Turkey wins in the end. I support the national team with all my heart."

The Crescent-Stars will face the German national team in the final tomorrow at 22:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz