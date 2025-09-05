6 September 2025
EN

Polad Hasanov: “We aim to advance to the final of the Azerbaijan Cup”

Basketball
News
5 September 2025 15:11
31
Polad Hasanov: “We aim to advance to the final of the Azerbaijan Cup”

The goal of the “Ordu” club for the next season is to finish first in Group B of the Azerbaijan Basketball League to qualify directly for the playoffs, and to reach the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

According to Idman.biz, the team’s head coach Polad Hasanov told this to Report news agency.

He shared his thoughts on the goals of the “Ordu”: “In the Azerbaijan Cup, we also aim to progress to the final. That is one of our objectives. The squad has been formed, and we have already started training. We are continuing preparations with the full roster.”

Hasanov also spoke about his appointment as head coach: “This appointment is a great responsibility for me. It is also an opportunity. We want to develop the team both in terms of philosophy and results. Our goal is not just to win. It is to strengthen team spirit and create opportunities for young players. My short-term goal is to establish a system within the team. We want to present the fans with a combative and disciplined team.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Guba signs offensive guard Michael Wright to strengthen squad
5 September 16:40
Basketball

Guba signs offensive guard Michael Wright to strengthen squad

The 25-year-old American joins the Azerbaijani club after stints in Albania and Georgia
WATCH: Husniyya Maharramova shares first video of son Zeyd in basketball training
5 September 14:12
Basketball

WATCH: Husniyya Maharramova shares first video of son Zeyd in basketball training

US-based presenter posts gym footage of her child, calling him “My little dragon”
Lankaran signs young forward Aydin Ibrahimov
5 September 12:59
Basketball

Lankaran signs young forward Aydin Ibrahimov

19-year-old joins team until season’s end, also a member of Azerbaijan’s U-20 squad
Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones
5 September 12:14
Basketball

Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones

Versatile guard-forward joins team after stints in the Netherlands, Cyprus, and Panama
Ordu basketball club hires new Turkish coach
5 September 11:45
Basketball

Ordu basketball club hires new Turkish coach

Mustafa Karaman to join staff and oversee team’s physical conditioning
Shaki signs Rashid Abbasov to boost squad
5 September 10:46
Basketball

Shaki signs Rashid Abbasov to boost squad

Former Lankaran player joins the team as club strengthens its roster

Most read

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time