Polad Hasanov: “We aim to advance to the final of the Azerbaijan Cup”

The goal of the “Ordu” club for the next season is to finish first in Group B of the Azerbaijan Basketball League to qualify directly for the playoffs, and to reach the final of the Azerbaijan Cup.

According to Idman.biz, the team’s head coach Polad Hasanov told this to Report news agency.

He shared his thoughts on the goals of the “Ordu”: “In the Azerbaijan Cup, we also aim to progress to the final. That is one of our objectives. The squad has been formed, and we have already started training. We are continuing preparations with the full roster.”

Hasanov also spoke about his appointment as head coach: “This appointment is a great responsibility for me. It is also an opportunity. We want to develop the team both in terms of philosophy and results. Our goal is not just to win. It is to strengthen team spirit and create opportunities for young players. My short-term goal is to establish a system within the team. We want to present the fans with a combative and disciplined team.”

