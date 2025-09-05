Shaki signs Rashid Abbasov to boost squad

5 September 2025
EN

Basketball
News
5 September 2025 10:46
17
“Shaki” has strengthened its roster with a new basketball player.

The club’s press service released the information, Idman.biz reports.

The team has signed Rashid Abbasov, who most recently played for the “Lankaran” club.

Idman.biz

