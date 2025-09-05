Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones

Preparing for the new season, “Sumgayit” has signed an American basketball player.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that 27-year-old C.J. Jones, who stands 198 cm tall, can play both shooting guard and forward positions.

Jones began his career with the Birmingham team in Alabama and has also played in the Dutch and Cypriot leagues. Most recently, he played for Panama’s “Dragones de Don Bosco” club.

In the Panamanian league, Jones averaged 19 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and was even awarded “Legionnaire of the Year” in Panama.

