5 September 2025
EN

Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones

Basketball
News
5 September 2025 12:14
10
Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones

Preparing for the new season, “Sumgayit” has signed an American basketball player.

Idman.biz, citing the club’s press service, reports that 27-year-old C.J. Jones, who stands 198 cm tall, can play both shooting guard and forward positions.

Jones began his career with the Birmingham team in Alabama and has also played in the Dutch and Cypriot leagues. Most recently, he played for Panama’s “Dragones de Don Bosco” club.

In the Panamanian league, Jones averaged 19 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and was even awarded “Legionnaire of the Year” in Panama.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ordu basketball club hires new Turkish coach
11:45
Basketball

Ordu basketball club hires new Turkish coach

Mustafa Karaman to join staff and oversee team’s physical conditioning
Shaki signs Rashid Abbasov to boost squad
10:46
Basketball

Shaki signs Rashid Abbasov to boost squad

Former Lankaran player joins the team as club strengthens its roster
Ordu announces new coaching appointments
4 September 17:53
Basketball

Ordu announces new coaching appointments

Emin Jafarov and Huseyn Pashayev join as assistant coaches under head coach Polad Hasanov
Bedri Meric: “Our goal is to finish among the top 8 teams”
4 September 17:47
Basketball

Bedri Meric: “Our goal is to finish among the top 8 teams”

Shaki’s head coach gave a statement
Lankaran signs first American player Rasheed Dyson
4 September 15:10
Basketball

Lankaran signs first American player Rasheed Dyson

The 23-year-old guard joins the Azerbaijani club on his first professional and European contract
Guba extends key player contracts
4 September 14:11
Basketball

Guba extends key player contracts

Levan Gogaladze and Andrey Kondratyev to stay for upcoming season

Most read

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return
2 September 16:54
Football

WATCH: Qarabag faces hurdles in Juninho return

Flamengo refuses loan, demands €4M transfer fee for Brazilian forward
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
3 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO

The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium
Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO
3 September 12:14
Football

Iceland vs Azerbaijan: World Cup 2026 qualifier referee appointments announced - VIDEO

Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk to lead the match in Reykjavik