WATCH: Husniyya Maharramova shares first video of son Zeyd in basketball training

US-based presenter Husniyya Maharramova shared a video of her son’s sports training.
This is the first time the presenter has posted about her child, sharing footage of Zeyd in a basketball gym, Idman.biz reports.
Maharramova captioned the post: “My little dragon.”
Husniyya Maharramova, who has been living in the US for some time, has two children.
Idman.biz
Guba signs offensive guard Michael Wright to strengthen squad
The 25-year-old American joins the Azerbaijani club after stints in Albania and Georgia
Polad Hasanov: “We aim to advance to the final of the Azerbaijan Cup”
Ordu head coach gave a statement
Lankaran signs young forward Aydin Ibrahimov
19-year-old joins team until season’s end, also a member of Azerbaijan’s U-20 squad
Sumgayit signs American basketball player C.J. Jones
Versatile guard-forward joins team after stints in the Netherlands, Cyprus, and Panama
Ordu basketball club hires new Turkish coach
Mustafa Karaman to join staff and oversee team’s physical conditioning
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
Azerbaijan national team arrives in Reykjavik for World Cup qualifier - PHOTO
The team will face Iceland on September 5, with their final training session scheduled at Laugardalsvollur stadium