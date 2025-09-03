Jared McCain targets full recovery ahead of 76ers training camp

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain said Tuesday he plans to be ready for training camp as he continues recovering from a meniscus tear.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 21-year-old, a 2024 first-round pick, emphasized that while anything can happen, his rehab is progressing well. “I’m on pace, and I’m doing great for that,” McCain told reporters.

McCain and other members of the Sixers and Flyers were present at the newly christened Xfinity Mobile Arena, previously Wells Fargo Arena. While McCain is participating in some on-court drills, he has yet to receive full clearance from the team to practice completely. “Right now, it’s taking it day by day,” he said, adding he is doing live work and gradually getting closer to full readiness.

Before his injury on December 13, 2024, against Indiana, McCain averaged 15.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting, including 38.3 percent from three-point range, along with 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Despite playing only 23 games, he received an NBA Rookie of the Year vote. The Sixers, who struggled to a 24-58 record last season, open the 2025-26 season on October 22 at Boston.

