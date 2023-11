"Jalilabad" team has strengthened its team with a new basketball player.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani club signed Julian Powell from the USA.

The 27-year-old basketball player previously played in the Portuguese league. With a height of 209 cm, Julian plays in the forward position. Born in Baytown, Texas, Powell graduated from Lincoln College in his hometown.

It should be noted that "Jalilabad" ranked 4th in the Azerbaijan Basketball League with 8 points after the 5th round.

Idman.biz