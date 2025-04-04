8 Azerbaijani basketball players head to Serbia - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani basketball players have traveled to Serbia to compete in the Gymnasiade.

Both the boys' and girls' 3x3 basketball teams will represent Azerbaijan at the event, Idman.biz reports.

The team led by Zaur Pashayev includes Ravan Mammadyarov, Yunis Ganjaliyev, Faig Karimov, and Tunar Hajizada, while the team under the leadership of Tatyana Deniskina consists of Aylin Niftaliyeva, Aylin Akbarzada, Nazrin Almazova, and Gunel Mammadli.

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade will take place in Zlatibor, Serbia, from April 4-14, with various sports events for boys and girls under the age of 15.

