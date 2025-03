“I am very happy to play basketball with a new team in a new country".

It was stated by the new transfer of Ordu club Jervon Pressley in a statement to the team's press service, Idman.biz reports.

Jervon emphasized that his teammates are very friendly and talented players: "I see very good support from the coaching staff and management. There is an interesting competition in the Basketball League. I believe that we will be able to achieve the goal we want at the end of the season".

Idman.biz