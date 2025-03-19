Shaki head coach: "We're living a fairy tale"

"I am proud of every single one of my players for today’s match. Despite falling behind by 11 points in the first half and losing some motivation, I told my players to fight for themselves and the jersey they wear."

Shaki BK head coach Bedri Meric shared these thoughts with the club’s press service following their victory against Ganja, Idman.biz reports.

Reflecting on their Azerbaijan Basketball League Round 19 match, where Shaki claimed the top spot with a win over Ganja, Meric analyzed the game:

"Our defensive strategy paid off in the second half, forcing 19 turnovers from our opponent. That was the turning point. In reality, we could have secured a more comfortable victory, but we missed 16 free throws, which is an issue we need to fix. Our three-point shooting was also below par. However, in the end, we won. I want to thank our fans, whether they were in the stands or supporting us on YouTube. A special thanks to the entire club staff, from the media team to the medical crew. But our job isn’t done yet—there are still 40 more minutes ahead of us."

Meric also revealed that their initial goal for the season was to reach the quarterfinals: "If we win our next game in Lankaran, we’ll achieve that objective. These players are writing an incredible story—it almost feels like a fairy tale. Where this journey will take us, we will see together."

Shaki defeated Ganja 91-87 in overtime.

Idman.biz