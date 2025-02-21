21 February 2025
Kevin Allen: "I want to dominate the Azerbaijan Basketball League"

21 February 2025 15:26
Kevin Allen: "I want to dominate the Azerbaijan Basketball League"

"This is my first time in Azerbaijan."

Kevin Allen, the new transfer of NTD basketball club, shared these thoughts with the club's press service in an interview, discussing his move and future goals, Idman.biz reports.

Before joining NTD, Allen played for a club in Jordan. He mentioned that negotiations lasted several weeks, during which he spoke with the coach and the club manager, who introduced him to the opportunity to come to Azerbaijan. Before finalizing the transfer, Allen researched both the country and the club. He shared, "I heard a lot of positive feedback about the club. NTD is a strong team, and they have the potential to reach the playoffs. As for my personal goals, I want to dominate the Azerbaijan Basketball League and become a champion."

Kevin Allen will play for NTD until the end of the season.

