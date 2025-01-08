8 January 2025
EN

Sumgayit part ways with American Basketball player Derrick Newton

Basketball
News
8 January 2025 16:41
19
Sumgayit parted ways with American basketball player Derrick Newton.

The club’s press service announced that Newton's contract has been mutually terminated, Idman.biz reports.

