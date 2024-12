The FIBA Champions League play-in game between Turkiye's Aliaga Petkim Spor and Israel's Hapoel Holon will take place in Baku.

Due to specific concerns, the Israeli team requested a neutral venue, and the Baku Sports Hall was mutually agreed upon, Idman.biz reports.

The match is set for January 7, with a potential third game on January 22, also in Baku, if the series remains tied.

