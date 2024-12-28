NBA Game or Boxing Match? - VIDEO

In the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks won 98-89 against the Phoenix Suns on the road without their injured star Luka Doncic.

The game will be remembered for a brawl that resulted in three players being ejected, Idman.biz reports.

During the third period, Phoenix's center Yusuf Nurkic hit Mavericks forward Naji Marshall on the head after Marshall protested a foul. Marshall responded by striking Nurkic in the face. Marshall's teammate PJ Washington then pushed Nurkic to the ground. Fortunately, the situation was calmed down quickly before it escalated further. After reviewing the incident, the referees decided to eject all three players from the game.

Idman.biz