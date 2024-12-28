28 December 2024
EN

NBA Game or Boxing Match? - VIDEO

Basketball
News
28 December 2024 12:11
28
NBA Game or Boxing Match? - VIDEO

In the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks won 98-89 against the Phoenix Suns on the road without their injured star Luka Doncic.

The game will be remembered for a brawl that resulted in three players being ejected, Idman.biz reports.

During the third period, Phoenix's center Yusuf Nurkic hit Mavericks forward Naji Marshall on the head after Marshall protested a foul. Marshall responded by striking Nurkic in the face. Marshall's teammate PJ Washington then pushed Nurkic to the ground. Fortunately, the situation was calmed down quickly before it escalated further. After reviewing the incident, the referees decided to eject all three players from the game.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sumgayit parts ways with Javon Daniels
15:33
Basketball

Sumgayit parts ways with Javon Daniels

The contract was mutually terminated
FIBA Champions League match to be hosted in Baku
15:21
Basketball

FIBA Champions League match to be hosted in Baku

Due to specific concerns, the Israeli team requested a neutral venue, and the Baku Sports Hall was mutually agreed upon
Guba part ways with American player Malik Rashad Hunt
27 December 15:44
Basketball

Guba part ways with American player Malik Rashad Hunt

The Guba basketball team officially parted ways with American player Malik Rashad Hunt
Sumgayit bolster roster with American guard
27 December 15:32
Basketball

Sumgayit bolster roster with American guard

Sumgayit basketball team bolstered their lineup with the addition of American guard Eli Lawrence
Two games in Azerbaijan Basketball Championship postponed due to national mourning
25 December 20:20
Basketball

Two games in Azerbaijan Basketball Championship postponed due to national mourning

The Azerbaijan Basketball League has postponed two matches originally scheduled for December 26, following a tragic plane crash that claimed numerous lives
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "I believe we will continue our winning streak"
25 December 09:46
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "I believe we will continue our winning streak"

Head coach basketball team Sabah, shared his thoughts after their Azerbaijan Basketball League IX round match against NTD

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans