The Azerbaijan Basketball League has postponed two matches originally scheduled for December 26, following a tragic plane crash that claimed numerous lives.

The games—Shaki vs. Ganja and Sumgayit vs. Guba—will now take place in January 2025. This decision was made as the nation observes a day of mourning for the victims of the Embraer 190 flight from Baku to Grozny, Idman.biz reports.

Idman.biz