The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed

The body of well-known Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma, who passed away on December 17, has remained at the morgue.

Idman.biz reports that Russian media reported that the ex-wife of Russian singer Anna Sedokova had agreed to cover the costs of Timma's transportation and funeral.

However, this has not happened.

It is initially suspected that the 32-year-old athlete's death was a suicide. His body was found in one of the blocks of a five-story building in central Moscow. On the screen of the phone found near him, there was a message saying "Call Anna" along with the phone number of his ex-wife, Anna Sedokova.

