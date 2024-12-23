23 December 2024
EN

The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed

Basketball
News
23 December 2024 16:04
12
The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed

The body of well-known Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma, who passed away on December 17, has remained at the morgue.

Idman.biz reports that Russian media reported that the ex-wife of Russian singer Anna Sedokova had agreed to cover the costs of Timma's transportation and funeral.

However, this has not happened.

It is initially suspected that the 32-year-old athlete's death was a suicide. His body was found in one of the blocks of a five-story building in central Moscow. On the screen of the phone found near him, there was a message saying "Call Anna" along with the phone number of his ex-wife, Anna Sedokova.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Cameron Jones tops ABL scoring charts
15:03
Basketball

Cameron Jones tops ABL scoring charts

Guba player Cameron Jones leads the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) as the most prolific scorer after eight rounds
New American basketball player in Azerbaijan club
22 December 16:02
Basketball

New American basketball player in Azerbaijan club

Sheki club has strengthened its team with a new basketball player
50th loss against Lebron - RECORD - VIDEO
22 December 13:44
Basketball

50th loss against Lebron - RECORD - VIDEO

Demar lost a record number of meetings with the star player - 50 times
Sumgait basketball player: "I will play against my brother Ercan for the first time"
22 December 12:36
Basketball

Sumgait basketball player: "I will play against my brother Ercan for the first time"

He admitted that he has some problems in his performance recently
7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO
21 December 16:25
Basketball

7th victory from Sabah, Lankaran lost again, Nakhchivan against Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Two matches will take place in Baku and the other in Lankaran
Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"
21 December 16:02
Basketball

Absheron head coach: "We like some defeats"

The expert talked about the game they lost to Sabah with a score of 71:94 in the VIII round of ABL

Most read

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW
21 December 14:16
Football

Nadir Shukurov: "It is not necessary to change the head coach of Kepaz, but the head of the club" - INTERVIEW

Currently works as a goalkeeper coach, also spoke about the current goalkeepers of our national team
1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO
21 December 10:11
Football

1000th match from Edin Dzeko - 23rd in history - VIDEO

The anniversary of the Bosnian and Herzegovinian striker took place in the Fenerbahce team
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
20 December 18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place
Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"
22 December 18:03
Football

Juninho commented on his possible move to Sevilla: "I'm waiting"

Brazilian forward spoke about this to Estadio Deportivo