Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

FIBA has revealed the rankings of national youth teams.

The positions of Azerbaijan's male and female national teams have also been disclosed, Idman.biz reports.

The men's team is ranked 91st in a list of 108 teams, with a total of 118.8 points. This is a drop of 7 places compared to the previous ranking. The team is 40th in Europe.

The women's team is ranked 80th in a list of 104 teams, with 135 points. They have moved up one spot compared to the previous ranking. The team is 35th in Europe.

The teams from the USA lead the rankings for both the men (824.4 points) and the women (824.9 points).

Idman.biz