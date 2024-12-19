19 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

Basketball
News
19 December 2024 12:41
23
Azerbaijan national teams in the World Ranking: One step forward, seven steps back

FIBA has revealed the rankings of national youth teams.

The positions of Azerbaijan's male and female national teams have also been disclosed, Idman.biz reports.

The men's team is ranked 91st in a list of 108 teams, with a total of 118.8 points. This is a drop of 7 places compared to the previous ranking. The team is 40th in Europe.

The women's team is ranked 80th in a list of 104 teams, with 135 points. They have moved up one spot compared to the previous ranking. The team is 35th in Europe.

The teams from the USA lead the rankings for both the men (824.4 points) and the women (824.9 points).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
09:44
Basketball

Jamaal Brantley: "You will see a different Neftchi" - EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Jamaal Brantley, American basketball player of Neftchi, speaks to Idman.biz
Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO
18 December 17:35
Basketball

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
18 December 17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance
Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season
18 December 09:35
Basketball

Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now"
Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
17 December 18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99
New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup
17 December 15:41
Basketball

New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium