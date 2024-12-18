Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now," stated Rimas Kurtinaitis, head coach of the Sabah basketball team.

Idman.biz reports that Kurtinaitis shared his thoughts after their 66:71 defeat to Neftchi in the Azerbaijan Championship: "Injuries to key players have taken a toll. In the closing moments, we made errors in routine situations. We needed to think faster and play smarter in certain instances. Fatigue was evident towards the end. Congratulations to Neftchi for a well-fought game. We’ll focus on preparing for the upcoming matches."

Idman.biz