18 December 2024
EN

Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

Basketball
News
18 December 2024 09:35
29
Kurtinaitis reflects on Sabah’s first loss of the season

"We've been playing with just seven players for three games now," stated Rimas Kurtinaitis, head coach of the Sabah basketball team.

Idman.biz reports that Kurtinaitis shared his thoughts after their 66:71 defeat to Neftchi in the Azerbaijan Championship: "Injuries to key players have taken a toll. In the closing moments, we made errors in routine situations. We needed to think faster and play smarter in certain instances. Fatigue was evident towards the end. Congratulations to Neftchi for a well-fought game. We’ll focus on preparing for the upcoming matches."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO
17:35
Basketball

Ganja and Shaki triumph, Absheron faces Sarhadchi - PHOTO

Today marks the conclusion of the VII round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League
Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"
17:32
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "Rotation helped our performance"

Atli expressed satisfaction with his players' performance
Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"
17 December 18:30
Basketball

Sumgayit’s new head coach: "They gave me full support"

The coach commented on his team's victory over Lankaran, which ended with a 108-99
New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup
17 December 15:41
Basketball

New opportunity for Azerbaijani teams: Champions Cup

A new tournament in 3x3 basketball has been established
Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings
16 December 16:21
Basketball

Azerbaijan national basketball team faces major setback, drops 12 spots in FIBA rankings

The FIBA rankings for men's basketball national teams have been released

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz