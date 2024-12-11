11 December 2024
Tilman Fertitta may be appointed as ambassador to Italy

The newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump, intends to appoint Tilman Fertitta CEO of a hospitality group and the owner of the Houston Rockets, as the Ambassador to Italy.

Idman.biz reports that CBS Sports reporter Jennifer Jacobs shared the news on her social media.

“Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, CEO of a hospitality group and the owner of the Houston Rockets, is expected to be Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to Italy, per sources.

Fertitta, who starred in a reality TV show called "Billion Dollar Buyer," owns Landry's, a corporation with restaurants, hotels, casinos.”

