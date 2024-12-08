8 December 2024
EN

William Jenkins: "I enjoy the games" - INTERVIEW

Basketball
Interview
8 December 2024 10:08
20
William Jenkins, Absheron player, gave an interview to the club's press office, where he shared his thoughts on adapting to the team and the current state of the squad.

Idman.biz presents the interview:

- William, you've been in our country for a while now. What are your impressions of Baku?

- I really enjoy spending time in Baku. It’s even better than I imagined. It’s a very calm city, and the people are wonderful.

- How did you adapt to life here?

- I adapted very quickly. Having other American players on the team made the process even easier for me.

- Did you consult anyone before accepting the offer to play in Azerbaijan?

- Honestly, I didn’t discuss it with my teammates from the 2023/2024 season. I only did some research on my own.

- Looking at your previous clubs and countries, I noticed you played in Armenia. Did you know anything about Azerbaijan while playing there? We had a war four years ago to reclaim our lands and achieved victory. Were you informed about this?

- Before Armenia, I also played in Luxembourg, Ireland, and Australia. At that time, I didn’t know much about Azerbaijan. However, before deciding to come here, I researched the country and became aware of the conflict and the facts you mentioned.

- How does Baku compare to Armenia for you?

- I think Baku and Azerbaijan are far more beautiful than Armenia and its capital.

- Let’s talk about basketball. How do you evaluate the national championship and Absheron’s performance in the first round?

- I like the Azerbaijan Basketball League. We ended the first round of the ABL with a win, finishing fourth in the competitive Group A. I value the progress we’ve made so far.

- What are your thoughts on the positive and negative aspects of the Azerbaijani basketball league?

- There are more positives than negatives. I appreciate the games being conflict-free and played in a healthy competitive environment. I enjoy the matches. As for negatives, I haven’t noticed any.

- Where do you see your career heading next? Which European club would you like to play for?

- I hope my career develops positively. If I were to name a dream team, it would be Italy’s "Olimpia Milano."

- Who is your basketball idol?

- My favorite players have been Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

- Which NBA team do you support?

- Since Melo retired, I root for wherever Paul George plays. Currently, I’m a Philadelphia fan.

- Back to Baku and you. What’s your favorite food here?

- I love doner. There’s a restaurant called "101" in Baku that I visit often.

- How do you spend your free time here?

- In my free time, I usually watch basketball podcasts on YouTube and research business and investment topics.

- Finally, is there a question you wish I had asked?

- No, I think all the questions were covered. Thank you for the interview. I enjoyed answering them.

