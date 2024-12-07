7 December 2024
EN

Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"

Basketball
News
7 December 2024 17:52
8
Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"

"We have been waiting for this victory for a long time."

The head coach of Sumgait Alexander Mikhailov said this in a statement to the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the game in which they defeated Ganja with a score of 85:79 in the fifth round of ABL. Mikhaylov said that the team is not fully formed yet: "There are certain shortcomings in the team. Even though the opponent was leading by 15 points, the boys showed real character. I calmed down my players as much as possible and focused on the match. We had thinned the opponent well. In previous matches, we had problems in the 3rd period, but this time we were able to resist. Although we did not play perfectly, we performed well. The children completed my tasks. Special thanks to our fans. They gave us good support even before the game started. They called us forward. Believe me, it was as important as the work done by these players on the field."

It was the first victory of Sumgaiy in the season, and the first defeat of Ganja.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"
17:56
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "We must learn from this match"

It was the first defeat of Ganja in the season
Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"
16:01
Basketball

Ordu basketball player: "We must focus all our attention on that match"

Isiah Pope also touched on the match they will have against Sumgait in the 5th round
Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran
14:11
Basketball

Ambitious statements from the captain of Lankaran

Abbasov also spoke about the effect of the departure of their main basketball player Gregory Milton from the team on their game
Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview
6 December 13:03
Basketball

Efe Baykal: "Lankaran reminds me of my hometown Malatya" – Interview

Efe Baykal, a Turkish basketball player of Lankaran, gave an interview to the club's press service
Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”
5 December 17:47
Basketball

Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”

The Turkish coach shared his thoughts before the match, highlighting that the current Azerbaijan champion is a very strong opponent
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"
5 December 16:52
Basketball

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"

The Lithuanian coach assessed the upcoming central match against Nakhchivan in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Championship

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
5 December 18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
5 December 10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history
6 December 14:33
Football

Gurbanov vs. Santos: Comparison in Azerbaijan national team’s coaching history

Santos’ tenure is under scrutiny following the failure of the team in the UEFA Nations League
Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery
6 December 12:27
Football

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove may not play in Italy again after heart surgery

Italy’s sports medicine regulations do not allow players with subcutaneous defibrillators to compete in Serie A