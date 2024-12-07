Sumgait head coach: "We have been waiting for this for a long time"

"We have been waiting for this victory for a long time."

The head coach of Sumgait Alexander Mikhailov said this in a statement to the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the game in which they defeated Ganja with a score of 85:79 in the fifth round of ABL. Mikhaylov said that the team is not fully formed yet: "There are certain shortcomings in the team. Even though the opponent was leading by 15 points, the boys showed real character. I calmed down my players as much as possible and focused on the match. We had thinned the opponent well. In previous matches, we had problems in the 3rd period, but this time we were able to resist. Although we did not play perfectly, we performed well. The children completed my tasks. Special thanks to our fans. They gave us good support even before the game started. They called us forward. Believe me, it was as important as the work done by these players on the field."

It was the first victory of Sumgaiy in the season, and the first defeat of Ganja.

