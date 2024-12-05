5 December 2024
EN

Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"

Basketball
News
5 December 2024 16:52
20
Rimas Kurtinaitis: "We are aiming to defend our title"

“We are preparing for the game with great responsibility. We know that 'Nakhchivan' is a serious opponent,” said Rimas Kurtinaitis, head coach of the Sabah basketball team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

The Lithuanian coach assessed the upcoming central match against Nakhchivan in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Championship. He stated that both teams' desire to progress without losing will influence the game's flow: “All of our injured players have recovered. I hope we will fight with a full squad tomorrow. We are trying to defend our title. That’s why only a victory will satisfy us. It won’t be easy, but we will fight to win. We have our own style of preparation. Just like for Eurocup games, we prepare the same way for championship matches. We won’t take a different approach for this game. We are preparing according to the opponent’s defense and offensive strengths.”

Kurtinaitis also highlighted the increase in the level of the Azerbaijan Championship this season: “I think the level of the league has risen. The change in the limit has led to an improvement in quality. There is one local player on the court now, whereas last year there were two. Currently, not all teams have equally skilled local basketball players, but the Americans compensate for that. As a result, the professionalism level has increased. The championship is very exciting. I watch all the matches. There will be more exciting games ahead.”

For context, the Nakhchivan vs. Sabah game will start at 19:00.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”
17:47
Basketball

Nakhchivan head coach: “Fans will enjoy our game”

The Turkish coach shared his thoughts before the match, highlighting that the current Azerbaijan champion is a very strong opponent
Alberto Blanco: "They outperformed us in every aspect"
4 December 10:16
Basketball

Alberto Blanco: "They outperformed us in every aspect"

The Spanish coach addressed the 75-101 defeat to Guba in an interview with the club’s press service
Sarhadchi parts ways with American basketball player Dre Jackson
3 December 17:09
Basketball

Sarhadchi parts ways with American basketball player Dre Jackson

Dre Jackson appeared in four official games for Sarhadchi before the decision to part ways was finalized
Sabah bids farewell to Artjoms Butjankovs
3 December 14:55
Basketball

Sabah bids farewell to Artjoms Butjankovs

Latvian basketball player Artjoms Butjankovs has officially parted ways with the Sabah basketball team
Sarhadchi beefs up roster with Serbian basketball player Vuk Vukicevic
3 December 11:02
Basketball

Sarhadchi beefs up roster with Serbian basketball player Vuk Vukicevic

The club has reached an agreement with Vukicevic, who has signed a contract for the remainder of the season
Neftchi signs new American basketball player
2 December 17:25
Basketball

Neftchi signs new American basketball player

Neftchi has bolstered its squad with another American basketball player

Most read

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16
4 December 16:18
Football

Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16

Granada's French goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, delivered an impressive performance in the Copa del Rey