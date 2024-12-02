2 December 2024
Neftchi signs new American basketball player

2 December 2024 17:25
Neftchi has bolstered its squad with another American basketball player.

Idman.biz reports that the Baku club has signed a contract with Edward Leon Polite, who stands198 cm tall.

The player has signed an official contract with the club until the end of the season.

This marks Neftchi’s third transfer since the break. Prior to this, they signed Derrel Jamaal Brantley and De'Ancelo William Stewart. In exchange, the club has parted ways with Kevion Blaylock, Isaiah Lewis, Alonzo Campbell, Broderick Robinson, and Bobby Harvey.

