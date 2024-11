Sumgait made a new transfer.

The press service of the club released information about this, Idman.biz reports.

American basketball player Javaun Daniels joined the club. The 26-year-old forward last played in the Peč club of Kosovo. Daniels also played in championships in Great Britain, Georgia, Mexico and Venezuela during his career.

The contract with the player was signed until the end of the season.

