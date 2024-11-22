Switzerland dominates Kosovo, retains top spot ahead of Baku clash

In the first qualification round of the 2027 Men's Basketball World Cup (Europe zone), the Azerbaijan national team’s rivals—Switzerland and Kosovo—faced off on Swiss soil.

According to Idman.biz, the hosts emerged victorious in this duel as well.

Switzerland won with a commanding 32-point margin, defeating Kosovo 75-43. This victory allowed Switzerland to maintain their position as the sole leader. Kosovo, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Azerbaijan will play their next game against Switzerland on November 24th in Baku.

Idman.biz