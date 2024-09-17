3 internationals reach agreement with Sumgayit

Sumgayit Basketball Club made 3 new transfers.

Idman.biz reports that the club has transferred 29-year-old forward Derick Newton, who has played in Georgia since 2021 and played in the Gurjaani club of this country last season.

Another transfer is related to the name of American Calen Hawkins. The 25-year-old quarterback, who is 193 cm tall, last played for the Alcon State Braves of the United States.

Andrey Mateyunas is a 36-year-old playmaker from Russia with a height of 181 cm. He was the Russian champion in 2009 with Avtador and in 2018 with Spartak Primorye. Andrey played at SSHOR-Lokomotiv Kuban team last season.

Idman.biz