Former Milwaukee basketball player in Sabah

Sabah Basketball Club, which will represent Azerbaijan in the FIBA ​​Champions League, has strengthened its team with another legionnaire.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the representative of Baku, American basketball player Trevon Duvall signed a 1-year contract.

In 2017, Trevon, who was selected as the No. 1 playmaker in the US school league, played in the NCCA Division 1 with the Duke Blue Devils, who had 188 points. The 26-year-old basketball player made his NBA debut as a member of Milwaukee in the 2018/2019 season. Duval spent the last season in the Manisa BB club, which competes in the Turkish Super League.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, he was invited to the training camp of the lower age groups of the US national team.

Idman.biz