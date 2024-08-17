Azerbaijan loses to Düsseldorf ZOOS - PHOTO

Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has started today.

16 teams are competing in the two-day tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team will participate in two matches in the group stage. First, our team will meet Düsseldorf ZOOS club, then Ukraine, the winner of group A of the qualification stage.

Azerbaijan national team, which will perform in Group C, will fight for two tickets to the quarter finals.

Women's series

Baku stage

August 17

Group C

16:50. Azerbaijan - Düsseldorf ZOOS (Germany) - 5:12

18:30. Azerbaijan - Ukraine

The decisive matches of the stage will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz