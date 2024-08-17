18 August 2024
Baku test of Azerbaijan national team

Basketball
News
17 August 2024 12:24
30
Baku stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series will start today.

16 teams will compete in the two-day tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national team will participate in two matches in the group stage. First, our team will meet with Düsseldorf ZOOS club, and then with the winner of group A of the qualification stage.

Ukraine, Maebashi Flovlish (Japan), and Ireland were included in that "three". Azerbaijan national team, which will perform in Group C, will fight for two tickets to the quarter finals.

Women's series
Baku stage
August 17
Group C

16:50. Azerbaijan - Düsseldorf ZOOS (Germany)
18:30. Azerbaijan – A1

The decisive matches of the stage will be held tomorrow.

Idman.biz

