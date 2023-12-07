7 December 2023
"Neftchi" head coach: "Nothing went as we wanted"

Basketball
News
7 December 2023 14:04
"Our game did not go with a swing from the beginning. Nothing went the way we wanted."

Idman.biz informs that this was said by the head coach of "Neftchi" Anar Sariyev, who lost to NTD INDIGO in the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League with a score of 71:93.

The specialist said that the mistakes they made during the match overshadowed their desire to win: "One of our main players, Kamran Mammadov, came to the game injured. Of course, this was one of the main reasons for our defeat. In general, we had a lot of mistakes, we have to draw conclusions from them. We will gather and prepare for our next game."

It should be noted that "Neftchi" is in the 2nd place with 12 points after 7 rounds.

Idman.biz

