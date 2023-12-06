Azerbaijan’s new head coach: "We have big plans"

"Discussions with coaches will be held and decisions will be made regarding the goals set. We have big plans."

Tahir Bakhshiyev, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's basketball players, told Idman.biz.

The experienced coach evaluated the work he will do in the team. Bakhshiyev, who holds the same function in NTD-INDIGO, said that he will work in 2 positions and this will not create any difficulties for him: "Most of the players in the national team were my “students”. I fought together with the older ones. That's why I know the whole team well. "Working with them will not be difficult for me."

According to him, the coaches working in each of the basketball clubs are professionals. His new appointment will not affect the Azerbaijan Championship either: "The competition will continue as it was until today."

Bakhshiyev also emphasized that they will do everything they can to raise the team to a higher level. He said that the coaching staff will mobilize all their strength for this.

The operator emphasized that he is aiming for the Azerbaijan Championship with NTD-INDIGO: "Today we have a difficult game with Neftchi. We have lost only 1 of the 6 matches we have played so far. This also happened in the match against "Sabah". After the end of the first stage, we may bring up the issue of attracting new basketball players to the team with the advice of the management."

It should be noted that Tahir Bakhshiyev replaced Serbian Aleksandar Trifunovic in the national team. He will be assisted by Anar Sariyev and Alberto Blanco.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz