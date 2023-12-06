6 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan’s new head coach: "We have big plans"

Basketball
News
6 December 2023 15:52
Azerbaijan’s new head coach: "We have big plans"

"Discussions with coaches will be held and decisions will be made regarding the goals set. We have big plans."

Tahir Bakhshiyev, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of men's basketball players, told Idman.biz.

The experienced coach evaluated the work he will do in the team. Bakhshiyev, who holds the same function in NTD-INDIGO, said that he will work in 2 positions and this will not create any difficulties for him: "Most of the players in the national team were my “students”. I fought together with the older ones. That's why I know the whole team well. "Working with them will not be difficult for me."

According to him, the coaches working in each of the basketball clubs are professionals. His new appointment will not affect the Azerbaijan Championship either: "The competition will continue as it was until today."

Bakhshiyev also emphasized that they will do everything they can to raise the team to a higher level. He said that the coaching staff will mobilize all their strength for this.

The operator emphasized that he is aiming for the Azerbaijan Championship with NTD-INDIGO: "Today we have a difficult game with Neftchi. We have lost only 1 of the 6 matches we have played so far. This also happened in the match against "Sabah". After the end of the first stage, we may bring up the issue of attracting new basketball players to the team with the advice of the management."

It should be noted that Tahir Bakhshiyev replaced Serbian Aleksandar Trifunovic in the national team. He will be assisted by Anar Sariyev and Alberto Blanco.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Related news

Tahir Bakhshiyev has been assigned to the Azerbaijani national team, his assistant will be Spanish
15:45
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev has been assigned to the Azerbaijani national team, his assistant will be Spanish

A change was made in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team
New transfer in the ABL: Azerbaijan transferred an American striker from Georgia
11:18
Basketball

New transfer in the ABL: Azerbaijan transferred an American striker from Georgia

"Khirdalan" has been strengthened with another American basketball player
American basketball player: "I didn't know what was waiting for me when I came to Azerbaijan"
5 December 12:05
Basketball

American basketball player: "I didn't know what was waiting for me when I came to Azerbaijan"

"We have to do our job and win"
Roderick Smith: "I love Azerbaijan very much, Baku is fantabulous" – INTERVIEW
4 December 17:50
Basketball

Roderick Smith: "I love Azerbaijan very much, Baku is fantabulous" – INTERVIEW

"Sumgayit" basketball player Roderick Smith gave an interview to the press service of the club
"Neftchi", NTD-INDIGO and "Sabah" won - PHOTO
2 December 21:58
Basketball

"Neftchi", NTD-INDIGO and "Sabah" won - PHOTO

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League was concluded today
"Sheki" lost again, "Khazri's convincing victory - PHOTO
1 December 23:03
Basketball

"Sheki" lost again, "Khazri's convincing victory - PHOTO

The sixth round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League has started today. Idman.biz reports that in the first match of the tour, "Sumgayit" challenged "Sheki".

Most read

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO
4 December 19:44
Other

FIA week has started in Baku - VIDEO - PHOTO

Today, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) took a week in Azerbaijan