Azerbaijani badminton players win six medals in Uganda Junior International 2025 - PHOTO

The Uganda Junior International 2025 was held in Kampala, the capital of Uganda.

Azerbaijani athletes wrapped up the competition with an impressive tally of two silver and four bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

In the U19 category, Ulvi Huseynov secured a bronze medal in the boys' singles event. Meanwhile, Hajar Nuriyeva reached the final in the girls' singles category, earning a silver medal.

In mixed doubles, the pairs Amirkhan Imanov – Hacar Nuriyeva and Ulvi Huseynov – Leyla Jamalzada both claimed bronze.

In boys' doubles, Ulvi Huseynov and Amirkhan Imanov advanced to the semifinals, securing another bronze.

In girls' doubles, Leyla Jamalzada – Hajar Nuriyeva took home silver.

Additionally, Dicky Pangestu won silver in the men’s singles category, making a remarkable run from the Round of 32 to the final.

The international tournament in Uganda featured athletes from various countries, including Turkiye, Italy, India, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Canada, the UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt, and Morocco, alongside the host nation.

Idman.biz