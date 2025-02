The semi-final stage of the European Badminton Championship among mixed teams held in Baku has ended.

French team, which faced England, won with a score of 3:0, Idman.biz reports.

Thus, the "tricolors" qualified for the final. France will face Denmark in the decisive match.

England, like Germany, won the tournament with a bronze medal.

In the final standings, Spain was 5th, the Czech Republic was 6th, the Netherlands was 7th, and Azerbaijan was 8th.

