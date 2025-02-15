The first medalist in Baku was the German national team

The first prize-winner of the 2025 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships held in Baku has been announced.

German national team won the bronze medal, Idman.biz reports.

This became clear in the first match of the semi-final. The Bundestim lost to Denmark in today's match with a score of 0:3. The last two matches in this duel are of a formal nature.

Thus, the northerners qualified for the final. Germany was one of the owners of 3rd place.

In the other semi-final, France and England will face each other. The winning team will compete with Denmark, and the losing team will leave Baku in 3rd place.

In the final standings, Spain was 5th, the Czech Republic was 6th, the Netherlands was 7th, and Azerbaijan was 8th.

Idman.biz