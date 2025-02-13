13 February 2025
Azerbaijan falls short again: Semi-final hopes dashed - VIDEO - PHOTO - UPDATED

The European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Baku are in full swing.

Idman.biz reports that the second round of group-stage matches took place today.

Competing in Group 1, Azerbaijan faced Spain. After a narrow 2:3 defeat to England in the first round, our national team suffered another loss, eliminating their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The mixed doubles pair Keisha Fatimah Zahra– Dicky Dwi Pangestu lost to Ruben Garcia – Lucia Rodriguez (0:2; 18:21, 18:21).
Ade Resky Dwicahyo leveled the overall score by defeating Pablo Abian in the men’s singles (2:1; 21:18, 8:21, 21:13).
However, Keisha Fatimah Zahra was unable to overcome Clara Azurmendi in the women’s singles (0:2; 17:21, 14:21).
In men’s doubles, Ade Resky Dwicahyo – Dicky Dwi Pangestu defeated Ruben Garcia – Rodrigo Sanjurjo (2:0; 21:9, 21:14), bringing the teams level again.
The decisive match came in the women's doubles, where Leyla Jamalzade – Hajar Nuriyeva fell to Nikol Carulla – Lucia Rodriguez (0:2; 8:21, 4:21).

Following their second consecutive defeat, Azerbaijan is now out of the race for the semi-finals. Their final group match will be a formality.

In the group's other match, Denmark defeated England 5:0, securing their second victory and confirming their status as tournament favorites.

Azerbaijan will face Denmark in the final round tomorrow.

The championship runs until February 16, featuring eight teams split into two groups.

Idman.biz

