13 February 2025
Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"

12 February 2025 17:23
Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"

Ade Resky Dwicahyo, a member of the Azerbaijani national badminton team, shared his thoughts after a tough 2-3 loss to England in the opening match of the mixed team European Championship, held in Baku for the first time.

The Indonesian-born player, who triumphed over Harry Huang in both sets of the men's singles, expressed his enjoyment of the game despite the intense competition, Idman.biz reports.

“I felt very tense in the first set because it was a close match,” Dwiçayo stated. “There was inevitable excitement. However, I corrected my mistakes in the second set and showcased the game I wanted to play.”

Looking ahead to their upcoming match against Spain, Dwicahyo remains optimistic about their chances in the singles matches. "I believe we can achieve success against Spain, but I’m unsure about our chances in the doubles," he noted.

In the women's singles, Keisha Fatimah Azzahra from Azerbaijan also secured a 2-0 win over Freya Redfern. Keisha shared that she felt quite nervous during the match but maintained confidence in her abilities. “I tried to enjoy the game,” she said. “Denmark is one of our toughest opponents in the group. If we manage to beat them, it will be great for both me and the team.”

The European Championship, taking place at the Baku Sports Palace until February 16, features a total of 8 national teams competing for the title.

