13 February 2025
EN

Former national team coach: "Our team will deliver a strong performance at the European Championship in Baku" - INTERVIEW

Badminton
Interview
12 February 2025 15:39
24
Former national team coach: "Our team will deliver a strong performance at the European Championship in Baku" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation board member and former national team head coach Jeyhun Mammadaliyev shared his insights with AZERTAC regarding the European Mixed Team Badminton Championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

– The European Mixed Team Badminton Championship has started in Baku for the first time. How significant is it for Azerbaijan to host such a prestigious event?

– This is a large-scale tournament. Over the past decade, Azerbaijan has successfully organized major competitions like the European and Islamic Solidarity Games. Now, for the first time, our badminton players have the chance to compete in such a prestigious event on home soil. I believe they will put in a strong and respectable performance.

– The Azerbaijani national team is in a tough group alongside England, Spain, and Denmark. How do you assess our team's chances?

– Our opponents include Olympic champions, world and European medalists - highly decorated athletes. Competing against them is a big challenge. Denmark and Spain, in particular, will be tough matches. However, our main goal is to fight with determination and achieve strong results.

– The squad includes several young players. What are your expectations from them?

– Yes, while most teams in this tournament consist of senior players, our squad is relatively young. This is a positive development for us. In fact, two of our athletes, Ulvi Huseynov and Hajar Nuriyeva, have made it into the Top 100 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, which is a great achievement. This indicates that they have the potential to perform well in future senior-level competitions.

– Which players do you see as the most promising talents?

– I would particularly highlight Leyla Jamalzade and Hajar Nuriyeva. They are among our most promising young players. We expect them to perform well in this championship and future international tournaments. We also have backup players ready to step in if needed, which is a valuable experience for our younger athletes.

– The federation previously mentioned plans to hold tournaments in Azerbaijan’s recently liberated territories. Are there any updates on this?

– Yes, we recently revived the national badminton championship in Khankendi, marking the first time in 50 years that such a competition has taken place there. As these regions continue to develop, we plan to organize more tournaments in the future. In fact, we aim to expand national and youth competitions to liberated areas once the necessary infrastructure is in place.

– What other international tournaments will Azerbaijan’s badminton players compete in this year?

– One of the key events will be the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games. These games will feature multiple sports, and while the opening and closing ceremonies are planned for Ganja, badminton competitions are expected to take place in Shamkir. We anticipate five or six teams participating. Our team performed well in the previous CIS Games, and this time, we will be competing for the championship title.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"
12 February 17:23
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"

Ade Resky Dwicahyo reflects on challenges and future hopes in the European Championship

Azerbaijan national team begins European Championship with a loss - UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO
12 February 14:13
Badminton

Azerbaijan national team begins European Championship with a loss - UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO

The mixed team European Badminton Championship has officially started in Baku

Azerbaijani badminton players break new ground with historic top-100 rankings
6 February 11:47
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton players break new ground with historic top-100 rankings

Ulvi Huseynov and Hajar Nuriyeva achieve milestones in the global badminton scene
Azerbaijani badminton player wins silver in 33rd Iran Fajr International Challenge 2025 - PHOTO
3 February 13:24
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton player wins silver in 33rd Iran Fajr International Challenge 2025 - PHOTO

Keisha Fatimah Az-Zahra has won the silver medal Iran

Azerbaijani badminton players win two medals in Iran - PHOTO
27 January 10:10
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton players win two medals in Iran - PHOTO

Success at the international youth tournament in Semnan
Badminton tournaments to be held in other liberated cities after Khankendi
24 December 2024 12:52
Badminton

Badminton tournaments to be held in other liberated cities after Khankendi

Ramil Hajiyev shared his thoughts on hosting the national badminton championship in Khankendi after 50 years

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail