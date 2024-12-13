Baku hosts the first European Mixed Team Badminton Championship

For the first time, Baku will host the Badminton Mixed Team European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that t he competition will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, where 8 teams will compete.

The Azerbaijan team, placed in Group 1, will face the defending champions Denmark, Spain, and England. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The other group will feature France, Germany, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.

The championship is scheduled to take place from February 12-16 next year.

Idman.biz