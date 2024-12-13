13 December 2024
EN

Baku hosts the first European Mixed Team Badminton Championship

Badminton
News
13 December 2024 12:04
11
Baku hosts the first European Mixed Team Badminton Championship

For the first time, Baku will host the Badminton Mixed Team European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that t he competition will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, where 8 teams will compete.

The Azerbaijan team, placed in Group 1, will face the defending champions Denmark, Spain, and England. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The other group will feature France, Germany, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands.

The championship is scheduled to take place from February 12-16 next year.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Dicky Dwi Pangestu: "We want to do the best for Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW
4 December 18:08
Badminton

Dicky Dwi Pangestu: "We want to do the best for Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Dicky Dwi Pangestu, a member of the Azerbaijani national badminton team, shared his thoughts in an interview with

Azerbaijani Badminton players win 6 medals in Botswana – PHOTO
25 November 13:02
Badminton

Azerbaijani Badminton players win 6 medals in Botswana – PHOTO

the Azerbaijani national team achieved remarkable success, securing 3 gold and 3 bronze medals
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gifts equipment to Botswana - PHOTO
23 November 11:53
Badminton

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gifts equipment to Botswana - PHOTO

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ramil Hajiyev, attended an event organized by the local badminton association in Botswana as a special guest
Azerbaijani badminton players win 7 medals at Zambia International – PHOTO
18 November 11:25
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton players win 7 medals at Zambia International – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national badminton team brought home an impressive haul of 7 medals from the Zambia
Coco Gauff crowned WTA Finals title!
10 November 09:28
Badminton

Coco Gauff crowned WTA Finals title!

The American tennis star clinched the title at the year's premier tournament in women's tennis
Azerbaijani badminton player shines in Indonesia
4 November 12:04
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton player shines in Indonesia

He excelled in the boys' doubles event at the BLC Open XXV tournament

Most read

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars arrive in Baku - PHOTO & VIDEO
11 December 09:00
Football

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars arrive in Baku - PHOTO & VIDEO

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi, along with his teammates, has arrived in Baku