Azerbaijan Badminton Federation gifts equipment to Botswana - PHOTO

The Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, Ramil Hajiyev, attended an event organized by the local badminton association in Botswana as a special guest.

According to Idman.biz, the event took place in the context of a donation of badminton equipment to the Botswana Badminton Association, made by the Embassy of Japan in Botswana, which has been a leader in this sport worldwide.

During the event, Ramil Hajiyev stated that last year, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Badminton Federation President Taleh Ziyadov and World Badminton Federation President Poul-Erik Hoyer. The memorandum, aimed at promoting badminton in five African countries, includes support for the development of the sport in Niger, Gambia, Cameroon, Madagascar, and Botswana.

Hajiyev called such charitable initiatives, held under the scope of social responsibility, an excellent endeavor and thanked the organizers. During discussions with Botswana's Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, and the President of the Botswana Badminton Association, Modisaotsile Badubi, the necessity of providing young badminton players with rackets, shuttlecocks, and other equipment to further develop the sport in the country was emphasized. This includes organizing joint training camps in the coming years.

It is also noted that for almost a month, four members of the Cameroon national badminton team have been training with local athletes in Baku. During the event, the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation presented commemorative gifts to the guests and athletes.

Previously, the Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan donated rackets to schoolchildren participating in the "Shuttle Time" program, part of Japan’s Foreign Ministry's “Sport for Tomorrow” project.

Idman.biz