Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024: 16 medals from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani badminton players won 16 medals at Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024.
Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani players won 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze awards in the competition between children under 11 and 13 years old.
Top-ranking players from, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Armenia competed in the tournament. Our country was represented in the tournament by 17 badminton players and took the place on the victory podiumin all categories.
U-11
Boys
Ismayil Garayev - 2nd place
Hasan Mammadov - 3rd place
Girls
Zarifa Rustamova - 3rd place
Boys doubles
Ismayil Garayev - Hasan Mammadov - 1st place
Mahammadali Alasgarli - Zulfugar Karimli - 2nd place
Mixed doubles
Ismayil Garayev - Lala Ismayilova - 1st place
Hasan Mammadov - Zarifa Rustamova - 2nd place
Zulfugar Karimli - Zabita Sadygova - 3rd place
U-13
Boys
Malik Jafarov - 1st place
Yusif Kamalov - 2nd place
Omar Teymurlu - 3rd place
Boys doubles
Omar Teymurlu - Omar Mehdi - 1st place
Yusif Kamalov - Malik Jafarov - 2nd place
Mixed doubles
Omar Teymurlu - Banu Ibrahimli - 1st place
Omar Mehdi - Ayla Abdullayeva - 3rd place
Girls
Banu Ibrahimli - 3rd place
Idman.biz