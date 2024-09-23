23 September 2024
EN

Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024: 16 medals from Azerbaijan

Badminton
News
23 September 2024 14:25
8
Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024: 16 medals from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani badminton players won 16 medals at Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani players won 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze awards in the competition between children under 11 and 13 years old.

Top-ranking players from, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Armenia competed in the tournament. Our country was represented in the tournament by 17 badminton players and took the place on the victory podiumin all categories.

U-11
Boys
Ismayil Garayev - 2nd place
Hasan Mammadov - 3rd place

Girls
Zarifa Rustamova - 3rd place

Boys doubles
Ismayil Garayev - Hasan Mammadov - 1st place
Mahammadali Alasgarli - Zulfugar Karimli - 2nd place

Mixed doubles
Ismayil Garayev - Lala Ismayilova - 1st place
Hasan Mammadov - Zarifa Rustamova - 2nd place
Zulfugar Karimli - Zabita Sadygova - 3rd place

U-13
Boys
Malik Jafarov - 1st place
Yusif Kamalov - 2nd place
Omar Teymurlu - 3rd place

Boys doubles
Omar Teymurlu - Omar Mehdi - 1st place
Yusif Kamalov - Malik Jafarov - 2nd place

Mixed doubles
Omar Teymurlu - Banu Ibrahimli - 1st place
Omar Mehdi - Ayla Abdullayeva - 3rd place

Girls
Banu Ibrahimli - 3rd place

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani Para badminton player secures 2 medals in HYDRO PLUS Indonesia - PHOTO
09:24
Badminton

Azerbaijani Para badminton player secures 2 medals in HYDRO PLUS Indonesia - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Aliyev clinched 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in HYDROPLUS Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024
The start of the ranking tournament of Azerbaijani parabadminton players
18 September 15:34
Badminton

The start of the ranking tournament of Azerbaijani parabadminton players

Azerbaijani athletes will start fighting today
Azerbaijan Badminton Federation donates to primary and secondary schools in Botswana - PHOTO
5 August 19:30
Badminton

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation donates to primary and secondary schools in Botswana - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Badminton Federation stated that they will continue to contribute to the development of badminton worldwide
Olympic Games: Former head coach comments on Azerbaijani badminton players’ performance
1 August 13:05
Paris-2024

Olympic Games: Former head coach comments on Azerbaijani badminton players’ performance

"All this affected the game"
Olympic Games: Dwicahyo's quarterfinal chance
31 July 12:50
Paris-2024

Olympic Games: Dwicahyo's quarterfinal chance

The winner of 10 groups advances to the 1/8 Elimination Round, and the winner of three groups, including the 1st place of Group E, directly advances to the quarterfinals
Keisha Fatimah Azzahra: "I am proud of myself for performing at the Olympics"
29 July 12:33
Paris-2024

Keisha Fatimah Azzahra: "I am proud of myself for performing at the Olympics"

"Regardless of whether I win or lose"

Most read

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes
20 September 17:48
Football

Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes

I nvesting in sports is a long-standing interest of the Aleksander-Arnold family
Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga