Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024: 16 medals from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani badminton players won 16 medals at Batumi Cup – Youth International 2024.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani players won 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze awards in the competition between children under 11 and 13 years old.

Top-ranking players from, Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Armenia competed in the tournament. Our country was represented in the tournament by 17 badminton players and took the place on the victory podiumin all categories.

U-11

Boys

Ismayil Garayev - 2nd place

Hasan Mammadov - 3rd place

Girls

Zarifa Rustamova - 3rd place

Boys doubles

Ismayil Garayev - Hasan Mammadov - 1st place

Mahammadali Alasgarli - Zulfugar Karimli - 2nd place

Mixed doubles

Ismayil Garayev - Lala Ismayilova - 1st place

Hasan Mammadov - Zarifa Rustamova - 2nd place

Zulfugar Karimli - Zabita Sadygova - 3rd place

U-13

Boys

Malik Jafarov - 1st place

Yusif Kamalov - 2nd place

Omar Teymurlu - 3rd place

Boys doubles

Omar Teymurlu - Omar Mehdi - 1st place

Yusif Kamalov - Malik Jafarov - 2nd place

Mixed doubles

Omar Teymurlu - Banu Ibrahimli - 1st place

Omar Mehdi - Ayla Abdullayeva - 3rd place

Girls

Banu Ibrahimli - 3rd place

