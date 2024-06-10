10 June 2024
Azerbaijan badminton players won 9 medals in Ankara - PHOTO

10 June 2024 18:08
The Azerbaijani national team won 9 medals at the "International Badminton Tournament of Turkish-Speaking Countries" in Ankara, the capital of Turkiye.

As Idman.biz reports, on the last game day of the competition, the winners in 5 categories were determined.

The badminton players, represented in the finals in 4 out of 5 categories, won 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The leader of Azerbaijan, Ade Resky Dwicahyo, won against our other representative, Dicky Dwi Pangestu, in a decisive match in the individual competition of male badminton players.

Ade-Dicky tandem defeated all competitors in the men's badminton doubles competition and took the first place on the podium.

Competing in the mixed doubles category, Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra finished the tournament with a silver medal. Keisha won another silver medal for our national team in the individual competition of women's badminton players.

In addition, Era Maftuha won bronze in women's individual badminton competition, Dicky Pangestu-Era Maftuha in mixed doubles, Leyla Jamalzade-Hajar Nuriyeva and Era Maftuha-Keisha Fatima Zahra won bronze in women's doubles competition.

Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, participated in the awarding ceremony of the "International Badminton Tournament of Turkic-Speaking States" as an honored guest.

It should be noted that the first international tournament between Turkic-speaking countries took place in our country last year. In addition to our country, badminton players from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan took part in the competition held at the Shamakhi Olympic Sports Complex on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Azerbaijani badminton players won 9 medals in 2023 as well as this year.

