Azerbaijani members at the BWF Annual General Meeting 2024 – PHOTO

The Annual General Meeting of the World Badminton Federation was held in Chengdu, China.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the meeting attended by 151 local federations.

President of the World Badminton Federation, Poul-Erik Hoyer, who inaugurated the event with an opening speech, said that the interest in badminton in the world is constantly increasing. According to him, more than 200 events were held in 60 countries on July 5 Badminton Day, celebrated worldwide in 2023: "This sport is developing on all continents. According to international sports federations, the World Badminton Federation is among the five most watched federations.

The delegation headed by President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov participated in the annual meeting and held a number of bilateral meetings.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner of the world and European Badminton family. Last year, the annual congress of the European Badminton Federation was held in Azerbeijan for the first time. In 2025, Baku will host the European Badminton Championship among mixed teams.

