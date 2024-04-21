Azerbaijani parabadminton player wins bronze

The Azerbaijani parabadminton player Ibrahim Aliyev won a bronze medal in the international tournament.

Idman.biz reports that he achieved this success in the men's para badminton doubles competition held in Vitoria, Spain.

Ibrahim, who formed a duet with Singaporean parabadminton Tai Wei Ming, stopped fighting in the semi-finals. Aliyev was defeated by Indian representatives on the way to the final.

It should be noted that the pair of Aliyev-Ming won both sets against French representatives Martyn Baptiste-Sarrobert Clement in the quarter-finals.

Idman.biz