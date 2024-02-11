14 February 2024
EN

Azerbaijan International 2024 has ended

Badminton
News
11 February 2024 21:01
The Azerbaijan International 2024 badminton tournament organized in Baku has ended.

Idman.biz informs that today, the final games of the competition took place.

Azerbaijani badminton players could not take the prize-worthy places.

South Korean Jeon Hyeok Jin won the men's competition. He defeated India's Verma Sameer in the final.

Indian representatives met in the decisive game in the mixed doubles competition.

It should be noted that the tournament was a qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz

