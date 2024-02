Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov watched the finals of the Azerbaijan International 2024 tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the minister participated in the awarding ceremony of the winners of the competition.

Farid Gayibov and President of Azerbaijan Badminton Federation Taleh Ziyadov awarded the winners with medals and gifts.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan International 2024 Tournament lasted from February 8 to 11.

Idman.biz