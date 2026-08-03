Baku to host Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026

Baku will host the Azerbaijan Junior Open 2026 international badminton tournament from August 14 to 16.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, the competition will take place at the Specialized Olympic Reserve Youth Sports School No. 13.

In addition to Azerbaijani players, the tournament will feature competitors from the United States, Iran, India, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia.

Greek official Christos Evangelidis has been appointed as the tournament's referee, while Sabuhi Huseynov will serve as deputy referee.

The tournament will offer a total prize fund of $5,000 (AZN 8,500).

According to the schedule published by Badminton Europe, the team managers' meeting will be held on August 13. Competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. on August 14 and conclude with the finals on August 16, when the medal winners will be decided.